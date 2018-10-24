Hawaii Volcanoes National Park reports 'on par' visitation

HILO, Hawaii — Officials say about 2,000 people have visited Hawaii Volcanoes National Park each day since it partially reopened last month.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports park spokeswoman Jessica Ferracane says visitation last month is "about on par" with September 2017, a typically slower month for tourism on the Big Island.

The park reopened Sept. 22 after it closed in May because of the Kilauea volcano eruption and resulting seismic activity.

Most of the park trails are back in operation, except the Ka'u Desert Trail and the Kilauea Iki Trail that were damaged.