Turtle Bay Resort prepares for planned expansion

HONOLULU — Turtle Bay Resort has slated a $52 million exterior hotel and landscape renovation to begin next year, the first phase of a large redevelopment plan.

The Honolulu star-Advertiser reports the resort on Oahu's North Shore was recently acquired for about $330 million by Blackstone Group, which is gearing up for an expansion that allows for about 750 units.

Jerry Gibson, the resort's vice-president and managing director, says the resort expects to complete the design portion of the first phase this year and begin the renovation in May.

He says a date has not yet been set for the second and third phases, which are expected to add new accommodations ranging from hotels to private residences.