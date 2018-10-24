Great Food Sort Challenge raises 66,309 meals for Waterloo Region

Friends, co-workers (and even a few rivals) met on the sorting room floor at The Food Bank of Waterloo Region last week to compete in the 4th annual Great Food Sort Challenge.
The annual event brought together 28 teams (nearly 300 people) for a little friendly (and fierce) competition to help end hunger in Waterloo Region.
Together, the teams, with their impressive fundraising efforts, fast hands and endless amounts of energy, helped raise 66,309 meals for those in need in our community.
Award winners include:
• Best Team Name: Holy Packers (Waterloo Catholic District School Board)
• Most Spirited Food Sorters: Swift Labs Inc.
• Most Stylish Food Sorters: The LHINcrEDIBLES from Waterloo Wellington Local Health Integration Network
• Most Effective Meal Raisers: Athena Software
• Fastest Food Sorters: MTE Consultants Inc.
The reality is, not everyone is able to put food on the table and events like the Great Food Sort Challenge help raise awareness about hunger in our community and get the community involved in a fun, interactive event.
Friends, co-workers (and even a few rivals) met on the sorting room floor at The Food Bank of Waterloo Region last week to compete in the 4th annual Great Food Sort Challenge.
The annual event brought together 28 teams (nearly 300 people) for a little friendly (and fierce) competition to help end hunger in Waterloo Region.
Together, the teams, with their impressive fundraising efforts, fast hands and endless amounts of energy, helped raise 66,309 meals for those in need in our community.
Award winners include:
• Best Team Name: Holy Packers (Waterloo Catholic District School Board)
• Most Spirited Food Sorters: Swift Labs Inc.
• Most Stylish Food Sorters: The LHINcrEDIBLES from Waterloo Wellington Local Health Integration Network
• Most Effective Meal Raisers: Athena Software
• Fastest Food Sorters: MTE Consultants Inc.
The reality is, not everyone is able to put food on the table and events like the Great Food Sort Challenge help raise awareness about hunger in our community and get the community involved in a fun, interactive event.
Friends, co-workers (and even a few rivals) met on the sorting room floor at The Food Bank of Waterloo Region last week to compete in the 4th annual Great Food Sort Challenge.
The annual event brought together 28 teams (nearly 300 people) for a little friendly (and fierce) competition to help end hunger in Waterloo Region.
Together, the teams, with their impressive fundraising efforts, fast hands and endless amounts of energy, helped raise 66,309 meals for those in need in our community.
Award winners include:
• Best Team Name: Holy Packers (Waterloo Catholic District School Board)
• Most Spirited Food Sorters: Swift Labs Inc.
• Most Stylish Food Sorters: The LHINcrEDIBLES from Waterloo Wellington Local Health Integration Network
• Most Effective Meal Raisers: Athena Software
• Fastest Food Sorters: MTE Consultants Inc.
The reality is, not everyone is able to put food on the table and events like the Great Food Sort Challenge help raise awareness about hunger in our community and get the community involved in a fun, interactive event.