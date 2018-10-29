Kitchener-Waterloo Pet of the Week: Tigger

Meet Tigger the Cat, a healthy, handsome, 10-year-old, four-legged friend, with a heart of a kitty.

Tigger is the true definition of a love bug and is looking for his furever home. Although he isn't the king of the jungle, he will become the king of your heart. He has no health concerns and is ready to rule your house.

If you're looking for a sweet, cuddly and lovely guy, Tigger just might be the one for you.

Come into the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society, 250 Riverbend Dr. in Kitchener today to meet this sweetheart or visit kwhumane.com to see other pets up for adoption.