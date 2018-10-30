Kitchener axe-throwing representative to appear on ESPN

Josh Woodcock has always been into target sports, leading him to take up axe throwing, an ever-growing excursion and sport, in 2017. To say that the 21-year-old has caught on to the sport would be an understatement.

Fourteen months after adopting it, Woodcock will represent Kitchener's Bad Axe Throwing League at the World Axe Throwing League championship Dec. 15 in Chicago, a competition that will be televised on ESPN.

“I’m so very excited; this is a crazy experience,” Woodcock said.

He says it’s going to be “nerve racking” that the championship will be broadcast on such a high profile network.

Woodcock, who calls the sport therapeutic, also works at Bad Axe Throwing, where he is currently practicing about an hour a day in preparation for the championship.

A total of 64 participants from 13 countries will compete for a US$5,000 grand prize and customized championship trophy. The event will be live streamed on ESPN3 and televised on ESPN2.

Axe throwing has a tendency to make the arm and shoulder very sore if it is done excessively.

“In terms of muscle, it’s your shoulder for sure, but you’re not just throwing with your shoulder," Woodcock said. "It's my back it, it’s my arm, it’s my legs. I’m moving momentum from my legs, and sling-shotting my shoulder forward; it becomes a full body thing. You can get only get so much power from your shoulder.”

Woodcock, who is from Mississauga, attends Emmanuel Bible College in Kitchener.

He says practice is vital, and even missing the bullseye target once can be costly in a match.