K-W film writer, director creates feature film in Vancouver, titled 'Filthy Swine'

As a high school student at St. David high school in Waterloo, Benjamin Murray was allowed to submit video essays instead of your traditional, five-paragraph written pieces.
When Murray was ten, he watched Kevin Smith’s Dogma, starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and was inspired by the storytelling.
Murray’s passion for movies had him writing scripts at a decade old, and he continued that into his high school years and into his 20’s, as he attended film school in Vancouver.
“I always wanted to be in the acting area, and I grew up and realized I don’t have the chops to be an actor, and I don’t want to memorize these lines, so I just stopped doing it, and I focused on writing,” Murray said.
Murray’s latest project, Filthy Swine, which he wrote and directed, is a dark comedy that has a bit a thriller of in it as well.
The 83-minute film was produced from December 2016-January 2018 in Vancouver, and included 85 cast and crew.
“it’s just about the failure of a really bad police officer, failing his way to the top in a sense,” Murray explained. “The pressure of the public perception makes him spiral out of control, so’s it’s based around the climate at that time.”
The film's Internet Movie Database(IMDB) summary states that "Detective Phillip Dutchie is a terrible cop and an even worse human. After a selfish deed turns him into a local hero, Phillip's mental and physical state deteriorates as he struggles to live up to his title."
Corey Woods, Raresh DiMoFte, and Trent Redekop star in the film.
Murray hopes the film catches on in film festivals including ones in New York City and Los Angeles.
But an official premiere date for the film hasn’t been chosen yet.
Murray, whose inspirations include Paul Thomas Anderson and the Coen brothers, says he has a keen interest in independent films that hit an “untouched market” and appeal to a niche audience.
He is putting a focus on fiction films as well.
“I like to tell dark, nihlistic stories with a weird, twisted sense of humour,” he said.
