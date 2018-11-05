Kitchener-Waterloo Pet of the Week

Star is a handsome, two-year-old cat with so much love to give. He is always excited to see people arriving and greets visitors by giving them head-butts.

Star is FIV Positive. FIV is only contagious to other felines and cannot be transmitted to humans.

Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, commonly called FIV, is a disease of cats similar to human HIV/AIDS. Like a person with HIV, a cat can be infected with FIV and enjoy good quality of life for quite some time before developing any complications. Some cats live a long and healthy life and never have any problems secondary to their FIV infection.

We recommend that FIV positive cats be adopted into single cat homes or into a home with other FIV positive cats.