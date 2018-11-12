Kitchener-Waterloo Pet of the Week

Alaska is a cute, cuddly, affectionate survivor who has been with the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society since Oct. 11.

This two-year-old girl was diagnosed with hemobartonella felis, a parasite that infects the red blood cells of cats and is typically spread through fleas or bite wounds with other animals.

However, while in the care of the humane society, Alaska showed no signs of an infection and was otherwise clinically normal.

Sometimes these cats can remain asymptomatic carriers. Routine blood work on Alaska found that she had a decrease of two types of white blood cells (neutrophils and lymphocytes). Sometimes they can progress to illness if under large amounts of stress or if they have another concurrent illness. You can see the following clinical signs develop: anemia, depression, weakness, weight loss, dehydration and enlarged lymph nodes.

There is a risk to immunocompromised individuals if this cat happens to scratch or bite you. Therefore, we recommend this cat not be re-homed with other cats or with someone who may be immunocompromised (i.e. young children, older people or anyone undergoing immunocompromising treatment such as chemotherapy).

Recent blood work showed an improvement in Alaska’s white blood cell count. Her lymphocytes has gone back to normal, and her neutrophil count has trended toward normal.

Thank you for thinking of opening your home to this wonderful cat. Please come to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society today and meet this sweetheart.

To meet her, or the other pets available for adoption, visit the K-W Humane Society at 250 Riverbend Dr. in Kitchener, call 519-745-5615, or visit kwhumane.com.