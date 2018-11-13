Video renews efforts to stop fatal overdoses in Waterloo Region

“Our research found that the younger you are, the less likely you are to call 911."

The need to raise awareness about calling 911 for help is increasingly important, he added, especially in an era where drugs, like the highly toxic counterfeit Xanax, are more prevalent and popular with teens.

“Hopefully the message gets conveyed to parents and to youth that it’s OK to call 911. That the first priority of police is preservation of life.”

As painfully illustrated in the crime prevention council’s video education series, there’s no time to debate whether to call for help. The increasing potency of poison in bootleg drugs doesn’t leave room for doubt.

“The toxicity is so strong,” said Parkinson, “and people don’t know what they’re getting when it’s an unregulated market. Time is of the essence. Seconds really do matter.”

While naloxone, which reverses the effects of an opioid-related overdose, is more accessible, there’s still a need for education among users, he maintains.

Those using opioids are advised to use in groups for safety reasons, he said, but not at the same time to ensure someone will be able to administer naloxone and call for help.

“I’m aware of several situations where people didn’t do that and they all dropped off. There’s nobody to call 911.”

Parkinson, who has been sounding alarm bells for more than a decade about the coming of the opioid crisis, notes the number of opioid-related deaths is showing little to no signs of improvement.

According to crime prevention council statistics, deaths from opioid-related poisoning continue to increase at unprecedented rates across Canada, rising to 1,036 opioid-related deaths between January to March 2018. Deaths in Ontario increased by 33 per cent, to 317 victims compared to the same three-month period in 2017. Opioid-related deaths comprise approximately 70 per cent of all overdose deaths.

In Waterloo Region, there are some signs of improvement when it comes to reducing fatal opioid overdoses. In 2017, there were 85 opioid-related overdose deaths. As of September 2018, there were 37 incidents of deaths as a result of opioid overdoses.

The opioid epidemic has been described as the worst poisoning crisis in Canadian history.

Wallet-sized cards were distributed by the crime prevention council for quick reference to what the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act covers in hopes of reassuring people it’s OK to call 911 in the frightening moments of a potential overdose.