Women's March Waterloo Region holds fundraiser on Nov. 28

The first Women's March was a worldwide protest held on January 21, 2017, the day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Since then, it has grown exponentially and expanded to include sister march's around the world. The march in Kitchener last year brought over 600 women and allies. Today, the team expects to double that in the upcoming march.

To get there, Women's March Waterloo Region will be hosting their very first fundraiser on Nov. 28, 2018, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Open Sesame. During the fundraiser and march planning, the group has watched a diverse set of individuals come together to bring the Women's March mission to life.

The youngest guest speaker is Victoria Rodney, a 20-year-old queer, black woman studying at the University of Waterloo. Since coming out as a queer as an 18-year-old, Rodney has gone onto become the first openly queer president of her school's Black Student Association and created the first ever service for racialized students.