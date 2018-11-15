Harvey-damaged canal cruisers near Houston bound for Florida

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Six tourist boats in a Houston-area community are getting a new home after being damaged during Hurricane Harvey.

The Houston Chronicle reports the 35-foot Waterway Cruisers from The Woodlands are expected to be repaired and used in Pompano Beach, Florida. A crane this week hauled the boats from the water for transport.

Harvey struck Texas in August 2017, leading to heavy rain and disastrous flooding.

Officials with The Woodlands cited costs and declined to fix all six cruisers, opting for pedal-driven paddleboats in the shape of swans for the Waterway Canal in an upscale entertainment and business district.