'New Mexico True' brand may expand under new governor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The "New Mexico True" tourism brand developed by outgoing Republican Gov. Susana Martinez may be expanded under Democratic Gov.-elect Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The expansion may come amid pressure for New Mexico to join other western states in creating an Office of Outdoor Recreation.

As a candidate, Lujan Grisham promised to seek efforts to attract more visitors to the Southwestern state and strengthen the "New Mexico True" brand.

The Martinez Administration has credited the "New Mexico True" for "record-breaking" tourism during her first seven years in office. The brand uses images of New Mexico's popular tourist attractions in billboards and commercials in Texas, Arizona, New York and Illinois.