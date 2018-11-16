Permit system to limit hiking in Oregon wilderness areas

SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service is planning to implement a new permit system to limit the number of hikers in three of Oregon's most popular wilderness areas.

The Statesman Journal reports the federal agency announced the system Thursday that aims to reduce the damage caused by the growing number of visitors to the Mount Jefferson, Three Sisters and Mount Washington wilderness areas.

Hikers will need a day-use permit for 30 of the most popular trails in the three wilderness areas. Overnight campers will also need a permit.

People can purchase permits in advance online, but a certain number will be held to allow for same-day or next-day trips.