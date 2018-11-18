Airport trust awards $61.9 million new concourse contract

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Airport Trust has selected an Oklahoma City construction company to build a $61.9 million concourse at Will Rogers World Airport.

The Oklahoman reports that Timberlake Construction Company will construct the airport's new east concourse with four gates, which will be occupied by Delta Airlines. The project also includes an observation deck, a lobby for people to meet arriving passengers and consolidation of the two existing security checkpoints into one. The new checkpoint will incorporate technological and security advances.

Construction is expected to be completed by early 2021 and is the largest portion of an $89.8 million terminal expansion project.

Eight commercial airlines use Will Rogers Airport, which averages 72 daily departures. The airport serviced nearly 4 million passengers in 2017.