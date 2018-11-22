Meet the people behind this newspaper

It’s about trust. Our relationship with our readers is built on transparency, honesty and integrity. As such, we have launched a trust initiative to tell you who we are and how and why we do what we do. This article is part of that project.
Jan Bodanka
You are not alone in your business endeavour. Jan has the marketing expertise to aid your journey and provide access to the great audiences within the communities of Kitchener-Waterloo. Jan has a plethora of international marketing experience working with large and small businesses. Let Jan help with your success story.
Cassandra Dellow
I enjoy networking, building relationships, creating and delivering successful advertising campaigns to help grow our clients’ business. We have many different print and digital options available to deliver your message to the community. Our customers are your customers. If we haven’t already met, I’d love a chance to learn more about your business and how I can help with your advertising needs.
Adam Jackson
I have a passion for the small issues with big impacts. Whether it’s living conditions in the Sunnydale area of Waterloo or a bylaw amendment at city hall, I have a passion for telling you what you need to know. After eight years in this business, every story is a new opportunity to share information about our community.
I’m lucky enough to, after working abroad in exotic Alberta, be working in my hometown of Kitchener.
Bill Jackson
I've worked as a reporter for the past 15 years, the last seven of them with Metroland Media, writing for the Cambridge Times, New Hamburg Independent, Kitchener Post and Waterloo Chronicle. The job is much more multifaceted these days, but I still enjoy reporting local news and being immersed in current events the most, when I get the chance.
Delia Medina
Advertising and marketing have always been my passion. What I most love about what I do is to be able to help businesses identify new sources of growth and seeing how this alliance has helped them grow and transform their business considerably.
Namish Modi
I started at the Chronicle and Post as a sports writer, but I’ve since transitioned into an all-around reporter who focuses on telling those local stories that need to be told. I want to continue to tell interesting, gripping stories that matter in an area where I grew up, and have a passion for.
Nelson Parreira
I've had the pleasure of working 32 years in the publishing business, representing daily publications as well as community weeklies during my tenure. As we continue our growth in becoming more digitally interactive with our customers and clients alike, we look forward to serving our community with the very best local content and solutions that connect our readers with consumers.
Michelle Stevens
Proud to represent a community paper that has been publishing since 1856 and all of the outstanding retail, tech and various businesses in this thriving community. With over 22 years of both print and digital experience, my passion is to help businesses within the community achieve their goals.
Mike Wilson
Mike caught the news bug as a high school student at Norwell District Secondary School in Palmerston and has been unable to shake it despite many attempts at doing so. After spending time in Canada's Arctic with a large retailer and in a factory job in Harriston, Mike joined Metroland in March 2015. He and his wife Grace live in Palmerston and are proud parents to three children (four if you count their dog!).
Chris Vernon
Even after 24 years in the news business, I still get up in the morning and look forward to going in our community. I grew up in Caledon and am becoming more and more familiar with the Kitchener-Waterloo area. I am honoured each week to play a small part in sharing your stories and advocating on behalf of residents.
We welcome your questions and value your comments. Email our trust committee at trust@metroland.com.
