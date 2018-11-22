Meet the people behind this newspaper

Delia Medina

Advertising and marketing have always been my passion. What I most love about what I do is to be able to help businesses identify new sources of growth and seeing how this alliance has helped them grow and transform their business considerably.

Namish Modi

I started at the Chronicle and Post as a sports writer, but I’ve since transitioned into an all-around reporter who focuses on telling those local stories that need to be told. I want to continue to tell interesting, gripping stories that matter in an area where I grew up, and have a passion for.

Nelson Parreira

I've had the pleasure of working 32 years in the publishing business, representing daily publications as well as community weeklies during my tenure. As we continue our growth in becoming more digitally interactive with our customers and clients alike, we look forward to serving our community with the very best local content and solutions that connect our readers with consumers.

Michelle Stevens

Proud to represent a community paper that has been publishing since 1856 and all of the outstanding retail, tech and various businesses in this thriving community. With over 22 years of both print and digital experience, my passion is to help businesses within the community achieve their goals.

Mike Wilson

Mike caught the news bug as a high school student at Norwell District Secondary School in Palmerston and has been unable to shake it despite many attempts at doing so. After spending time in Canada's Arctic with a large retailer and in a factory job in Harriston, Mike joined Metroland in March 2015. He and his wife Grace live in Palmerston and are proud parents to three children (four if you count their dog!).

Chris Vernon

Even after 24 years in the news business, I still get up in the morning and look forward to going in our community. I grew up in Caledon and am becoming more and more familiar with the Kitchener-Waterloo area. I am honoured each week to play a small part in sharing your stories and advocating on behalf of residents.

