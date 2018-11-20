Joe Huber's Family Farm & Restaurant sold, to remain open

STARLIGHT, Ind. — A popular southern Indiana tourist attraction will remain in business after relatives purchased a portion of the land at auction.

Most the 156-acre Joe Huber's Family Farm & Restaurant sold Saturday. A local businessman purchased much of the farmland in Starlight for $1.32 million.

But Huber family members spent $880,000 on a 31-acre plot that includes the restaurant that's known for its fried chicken and biscuits, and another 6.65-acre lot.

The land was sold after late founder Joe Huber Jr.'s four children decided to retire.