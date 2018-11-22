Evergreen unveils new nature play features in Kitchener parks

The national not-for-profit Evergreen, in partnership with the City of Kitchener and generously supported by a two-year, $486,900 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) and the Lyle S. Hallman Foundation, celebrated the newest nature play features at Kingsdale and Gzowski parks last weekend.

Part of Evergreen’s Neighbourhood Nature Play Program, the project expands outdoor play and learning opportunities in communities across the province. Local MPP Laura Mae Lindo was in attendance at the opening on Saturday, Nov. 17, and congratulated Evergreen on the work being done since receiving their OTF grant earlier this year.

Since the program launched in 2017, Evergreen and partners have worked closely with neighbourhood children, parents and caregivers, practitioners and local community groups to co-develop the park features as well as nature play programming. The renovated public spaces include new sand play features, shade shelters, seating, water harvesting, opportunities for gardening and stewardship, community art, and a storage container filled with loose parts play materials.

“The success of Evergreen’s Neighbourhood Nature Play project is rooted in a commitment to community engagement at the municipal and local levels,” said Cam Collyer, Evergreen’s Executive Director of Programs. “The outcome has been deeply influenced by those who spend time in and play at this public space, creating new active outdoor play opportunities and connections with nature in a multi-sensory, year-round space close to home.”

Throughout the design and construction phase, Evergreen’s Play animators – specialists in child-directed outdoor play – delivered year-round nature play programming to the general public through part-time, weekend and after-school programs, as well as to schools and childcare centres through weekday programming. Evergreen also worked with City of Kitchener camps to train camp staff on how to integrate this approach into program delivery. The nature play program will resume in the spring of 2019.

“The City of Kitchener is very pleased with the outcome of this project and the way that it was approached and implemented,” said Josh Shea, Natural Areas Coordinator for the City of Kitchener. ”Not only do we have an amazing redesigned park space that will support creative and imaginative outdoor play but we also have created and built strong social connections within and among community members. We’re excited to see how the community embraces these new spaces, not only in their interactions with natural materials and nature discovery but as safe spaces to engage with and meet people in their neighborhoods. We look forward to continuing to support this type of innovative approach to community engagement, natural play and park redevelopment in Kitchener."

Over the past 15 years, Evergreen, leaders in the design of natural play area and programs, has worked with Kitchener/Waterloo schools and school boards to transform school grounds into healthy and safe places to play and learn.