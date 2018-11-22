Athlete of the Year program in Kitchener-Waterloo bids farewell 'with heavy hearts'

Kitchener-Waterloo’s annual Athlete of the Year program is saying goodbye after 20 years of existence.

The program, which launched in 1999, celebrated its final award ceremony in May as NBA standout and Kitchener native Jamal Murray won what turns out to be the final award.

“We’ve been looking to the community, to charity groups, to university and college programs and many other volunteers to sort of continue to support and organize the program, (but) without much success,” said chair of the committee, Jean Howitt. “So (as) committee members, with really heavy hearts, we decided to bid it farewell.”

Howitt says the committee wasn’t lacking passion though, and remain “awe struck” at the level of diverse athletic excellence in the community.

“One of the memories that I have is that each and every year, we have been able to put forth the high, high standard of athletic excellence for our community, and we’re really proud of that,” Howitt said. “The other thing that we’re really proud of is that nominees that we did put forth, it didn’t matter their gender, age, any of that sort thing. What we were able to do was look at excellence in sport, that was one of things that was very unique about program.

“So we had just so many types different athletes, and different types of sport, and different ages and gender. I always do say that; somebody would ask me, how many women or how many men? And I would never know the answer, because we viewed everyone as an athlete, so that was something we were really proud of.”

The award served the areas of Kitchener-Waterloo, Wilmot, Wellesley, and Woolwich.

Past winners of the award include boxing star Lennox Lewis, Olympic figure skaters Andrew Poje & Kaitlyn Weaver, and NHL star Mark Scheifele.