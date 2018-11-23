Salvation Army kettle campaign up against cashless society, volunteer shortage

Today’s "cashless society," along with a volunteer shortage, are posing serious challenges for the Salvation Army’s annual kettle campaign in Kitchener-Waterloo, which has been “considerably down” the past three years.

Last year the campaign raised $135,000 — about $70,000 less than previous years.

“Our minimum budget really is $200,000,” said Susanne Guenther, kettle co-ordinator. “That’s our goal this year in order to keep the services we have now. We’re hoping to bring it up to $250,000.”

The Family and Community Services centre at 300 Gage Ave. essentially operates as a non-government social service provider with a “skeleton staff” and not much of the money goes into to administration, noted Guenther. From every dollar donated to the kettles at 15 local retail locations across Kitchener and Waterloo, 88 cents goes back directly into the local community.

While the Salvation Army is rooted in Christian faith, “We do not ask people who need help about any of their personal beliefs or orientations,” Guenther said. “Anybody who walks through our door hungry is put on our bread program and is able to pick up food.”

The coat program, which is completely volunteer generated with community contributions, recently provided more than 8,000 items of winter clothing to local families for free.

Family services is also there to help with parent and child resource programs and to alleviate the stress of poverty in emergency situations, Guenther said.

“They purchased a new emergency vehicle about two years ago and they still owe quite a bit of money on that. It’s out every Friday feeding the homeless in Kitchener, so there’s a lot of reasons to give.”

Those who make a kettle donation of $10 or more are eligible for a tax receipt.

Guenther, who has co-ordinated kettle campaigns in the GTA, said she arrived a little late in Kitchener and Waterloo this year, but plans to introduce debit machines alongside kettles next year, and provide people with an online option to donate to the local campaign specifically.