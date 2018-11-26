Kitchener-Waterloo Pet of the Week: Passion

Passion is a very sweet, handsome guy — just four years young — who has been with us for a whole month now!

When he arrived at the shelter as a stray he had some medical concerns that took some time to treat, but has since been cleared and is more than ready to find his 'furever' home. He was also treated for fleas and other parasites and is now thrilled to be looking for a home that he can lay back and relax in.

If you are looking for a sweet, cuddly and lovely guy, Passion just might be the one for you.

To meet him, or the other pets available for adoption, visit the K-W Humane Society at 250 Riverbend Dr. in Kitchener, call 519-745-5615, or visit kwhumane.com.