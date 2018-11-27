Local girl takes home third-place finishes at karate tournament in New York City

A local young martial artist strutted her stuff two weekends ago, taking home third-place finishes at a karate tournament in the Big Apple.

Hannah Wright, a 12-year-old brown belt from Waterloo Region travelled to Queens, NY, to compete in the Karate Tournament of Champions(KTOC), and took home third place finishes in Traditional Weapons, Open Forms, and Sparring, and fourth in Traditional Forms.

Wright feels she went out there and did the best she could but is ready to hit the mats again with coaches Silvana Shamoun of Shamoun Generation Martial Arts in Waterloo and Julian Shamuon of Hotshot Athletic in Cambridge.

“I’m proud of where I come from and what I have accomplished so far but I know I can do better and be more. I want nothing more to show my coaches, my team and my country what I can achieve with hard work and practice," she said.