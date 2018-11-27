United Way to double campaign contributions during four 'Giving Tuesdays'

United Way Waterloo Region Communities (UWWRC) is launching a unique “Are you the One to Give?” campaign for Giving Tuesday, a global giving movement that has been driven by individuals, charities, businesses and communities across Canada and in countries around the world.
UWWRC is extending the opportunity to help in Waterloo Region by holding four consecutive Giving Tuesdays that focus on specific issues in our community while offering targeted means of support.
Today, Nov. 27, UWWRC is also introducing a matching fund initiative that will run throughout the campaign. Through the generous gift of an anonymous donor, UWWRC is able to double the impact of every dollar raised on each Tuesday. This means more funds to help more people in our community.
So far, more than 6,000 Canadian charities, businesses and community groups have used #GivingTuesday to rally generosity and help make the world a better place in countless ways. Around the globe people are participating in GivingTuesday activities in 150 countries including Australia, Brazil, Kenya, Slovenia, Tanzania, the UK and more.
Joan Fisk, CEO of UWWRC says, “We are proud to be a part of this global movement and have set a goal to match and maximize every dollar raised. This is an opportunity for individuals and organizations in Waterloo Region to work as one, to create greater, positive change at scale. These funds will go directly to local services and programs that assist in addressing addiction issues, supporting youth, fighting hunger and ending isolation.”
To join UWWRC’s #GivingTuesday campaign please go to www.iamtheone.ca.
