United Way to double campaign contributions during four 'Giving Tuesdays'

United Way Waterloo Region Communities (UWWRC) is launching a unique “Are you the One to Give?” campaign for Giving Tuesday, a global giving movement that has been driven by individuals, charities, businesses and communities across Canada and in countries around the world.

UWWRC is extending the opportunity to help in Waterloo Region by holding four consecutive Giving Tuesdays that focus on specific issues in our community while offering targeted means of support.

Today, Nov. 27, UWWRC is also introducing a matching fund initiative that will run throughout the campaign. Through the generous gift of an anonymous donor, UWWRC is able to double the impact of every dollar raised on each Tuesday. This means more funds to help more people in our community.

So far, more than 6,000 Canadian charities, businesses and community groups have used #GivingTuesday to rally generosity and help make the world a better place in countless ways. Around the globe people are participating in GivingTuesday activities in 150 countries including Australia, Brazil, Kenya, Slovenia, Tanzania, the UK and more.