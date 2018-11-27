K-W Little Theatre's musical production of 'The Paper Bag Princess' a smash hit

Based on a popular children’s book, Waterloo’s production The Paper Bag Princess: A Musical has been a hit for the Kitchener-Waterloo Little Theatre, while parents who grew up with the book have experienced nostalgia in the process.

Jennifer Marry, the show’s director, says the 13 runnings of the show were sold out five weeks in advance, which is a record for the theatre.

“Opening weekend was great,” said Marry. “We saw a lot more children in the theatre then we have typically in the past.”

The first day of the show was Nov. 22, and four shows have been run with nine more running till Dec. 8, including matinees.

Based off the classic Robert Munsch tale, The Paper Bag Princess, the show has 11 songs as part of the musical as well as six cast members.

“The cast is amazing, it’s so diverse. It’s a great group; we have retirees, masters’ students, high schools students,” said Marry, who has been involved with the KWLT sine 2010.

“The book was written in 1979, so our generation grew up with it, so people who have young children now (say) ‘I enjoyed this as a child, and now I can share with my child,’ so I think that’s how it’s working.”

Jonathan Clayman, stage manager of the production, was impressed with the reception, especially from children.

“The first four days went really well, we had some great audiences, especially the kid reactions,” said Clayman. “Our theatre doesn’t typically do children’s shows, but this one has been really well received.”

Clayman added that there are some modifications to the book’s plot for purposes of the show production.