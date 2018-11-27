K-W Little Theatre's musical production of 'The Paper Bag Princess' a smash hit

Based on a popular children’s book, Waterloo’s production The Paper Bag Princess: A Musical has been a hit for the Kitchener-Waterloo Little Theatre, while parents who grew up with the book have experienced nostalgia in the process.
Jennifer Marry, the show’s director, says the 13 runnings of the show were sold out five weeks in advance, which is a record for the theatre.
“Opening weekend was great,” said Marry. “We saw a lot more children in the theatre then we have typically in the past.”
The first day of the show was Nov. 22, and four shows have been run with nine more running till Dec. 8, including matinees.
Based off the classic Robert Munsch tale, The Paper Bag Princess, the show has 11 songs as part of the musical as well as six cast members.
“The cast is amazing, it’s so diverse. It’s a great group; we have retirees, masters’ students, high schools students,” said Marry, who has been involved with the KWLT sine 2010.
“The book was written in 1979, so our generation grew up with it, so people who have young children now (say) ‘I enjoyed this as a child, and now I can share with my child,’ so I think that’s how it’s working.”
Jonathan Clayman, stage manager of the production, was impressed with the reception, especially from children.
“The first four days went really well, we had some great audiences, especially the kid reactions,” said Clayman. “Our theatre doesn’t typically do children’s shows, but this one has been really well received.”
Clayman added that there are some modifications to the book’s plot for purposes of the show production.
Rehearsals for the production began in September, and required a commitment of 14 hours per week.
Clayman, who has been involved with the KWLT for nearly 20 years, says its important that runs of the show remain consistent so the audiences can ge thte same qualiy of production.
He emphasized that one of the motivations for the show was the message it sends.
“I know one of Jenny’s things she really looked at was it’s a strong and modern message, even though the book is fairly old, the message is really applicable as well.”
Marry, a first-time director, says the experience has been “amazing” as she’s been “surrounded by incredibly capable and talented people.”
The KWLT, which has a capacity for 60 guests and has been running since 1935, is a non-profit, completely volunteer-run organization, from the board of directors to those that put on and act in the productions.
Tickets for show the ranged from $15-20 and proceeds go towards the KWLT.
