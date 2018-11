Average rents across Canada in October

OTTAWA — A quick look at average October rents for a two-bedroom apartment in new and existing structures across Canada:

National: $1,025

Vancouver: $1,649

Toronto, $1,467

Calgary: $1,272

Trois-Rivieres, Que.: $601

Saguenay, Que.: $608

Sherbrooke, Que.: $639

A quick look at average October rents for a two-bedroom apartment in new condo buildings across Canada:

National: $1,515