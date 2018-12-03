K-W Pets of the Week: Cindy and Lulu

Cindy and Lulu are two truly inseparable and cute (despite needing a good groom) little dogs.

They are looking for a patient home with kids 16 and older that can take them both in with open arms and help them adjust to their new surroundings.

They can both be a little shy and fearful, so they really need their new family to go slow with them, but if given enough time, they can be the sweetest little pups!

To meet these sweethearts, or the other pets available for adoption, visit the K-W Humane Society at 250 Riverbend Dr. in Kitchener, call 519-745-5615 or visit kwhumane.com.

