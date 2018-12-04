Union Gas helps develop future leaders courtesy of a $5,000 grant to Junior Achievement of Waterloo Region

Junior Achievement Waterloo Region (JAWR) has been a part of Waterloo Region since 1970. Union Gas is proud to continue to support the JAWR programs that helps develops youth into leaders, courtesy of a $5,000 grant.

“Education helps build a skilled workforce for the future thereby creating economic opportunities for the community,” said Aaron Chapman, supervisor construction & growth, Union Gas. “Union Gas is committed to investing in education and that’s why we support Junior Achievement of Waterloo Region and the great programs they offer.”

Each year, Junior Achievement of Waterloo Region delivers programs to thousands of students in Grades 5-12, focusing on entrepreneurship, financial literacy and work readiness. Junior Achievement programs encourage youth to become independent, self-sufficient, and help them develop leadership skills that they will then contribute to the future growth and prosperity of the Waterloo Region. According to a Boston Consulting Group report, for every dollar invested in JA, there is a $45 return to society.

“Junior Achievement is extremely grateful for the generous support we receive from Union Gas,” said Murray Flanagan, chair, JA Waterloo Region Board of Directors. “They are a wonderful community partner who see the needs in our community and continues to invest in our vision for the next economically sustainable generation.”