Six members of WRBA come home from provincials with medals

Eight members of the Waterloo Regional Boxing Academy attended the 2019 Golden Gloves Provincial Championships with six members coming away with medals.

The tournament, which drew the best boxers from all of the province, was held from Jan. 27 to Dec. 2 in Niagara Falls.

Eighteen-year-old old native of Drumbo Ontario Katelyn Vanderlaan, the current 60-kg National Youth Champion moved up to the Senior Elite age category. Katelyn started with a huge win over former National Champion Deedra Chestnut. For the finals, Vanderlaan faced off against current provincial champion Ali Rosen and lost split decision giving Vanderlaan a silver medal.

Sixteen-year-old Tatiana Antunes, 60 kg National Junior Champion, also moves up to the Youth category for 2019. The KCI student defeated another local athlete Danielle Ten Eyck for the gold medal.