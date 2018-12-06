Six members of WRBA come home from provincials with medals

Eight members of the Waterloo Regional Boxing Academy attended the 2019 Golden Gloves Provincial Championships with six members coming away with medals.
The tournament, which drew the best boxers from all of the province, was held from Jan. 27 to Dec. 2 in Niagara Falls.
Eighteen-year-old old native of Drumbo Ontario Katelyn Vanderlaan, the current 60-kg National Youth Champion moved up to the Senior Elite age category. Katelyn started with a huge win over former National Champion Deedra Chestnut. For the finals, Vanderlaan faced off against current provincial champion Ali Rosen and lost split decision giving Vanderlaan a silver medal.
Sixteen-year-old Tatiana Antunes, 60 kg National Junior Champion, also moves up to the Youth category for 2019. The KCI student defeated another local athlete Danielle Ten Eyck for the gold medal.
Fifteen-year-old old William Yolcano of Kitchener faced Fateh Karan Singh of Brampton in the finals and was awarded the gold medal in the 57 kg Junior category after a tough battle.
WRBA boxers would collect three medals in the Novice Division.
Sixteen-year-old old Fue Vang of Kitchener would go on to face Rafael Kiss in the 52 kg Junior division, and after a tough bout came away on the losing end of a split-decision loss. Vang was awarded a silver medal.
Also losing on a split-decision was 14-year-old Huron Heights student Thayden Brown. Brown lost to Treye Trotman in the 50 kg junior division and was awarded the silver medal.
Fifteen-year-old old Grand River Collegiate Institute student Laina Stewart won the gold medal in the 63 kg junior division unopposed. Stewart did compete against Sumaya Mustafa in the higher youth division and came up short in a split decision loss.
The Team was lead by head oach LeVar Piper and coaches Suad Murseli and John Menezes.
Antunes, Vanderlaan and Yolcano all qualified and advance to the National Championships to be held in Victoria, B.C. from April 23-27, 2019.
Novice athletes Stewart, Brown and Vang will have to wait to see if their performances are awarded with an invitation to move to the Open division and compete at the Nationals.
