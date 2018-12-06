Waterloo Martial Arts team crushes it in Toronto tournament

From November 30th to December 1st Team Generation Martial Arts from Waterloo travelled to Toronto for what was their final Tournament of 2018. The Toronto Tournament of Champions features both local and international competitors of all ages, abilities and disciplines. There are divisions for Weapons, Forms, Sparring, Kata Challenges, and Creative Musical and Extreme martial arts. Team Generation sent competitors from age 9 to adult and each of them achieved results that prove their commitment to their training and to the Martial Arts.

Sifu Nadine J – Womens 30+ Sparring Grand Champion, 1st Sparring, 1st Traditional Weapons, 2nd Traditional Forms, 2nd Team Forms

Sifu Ryan A – 2nd Team forms (with Sifu Nadine), 5th Traditional Weapons, 6th Traditional Forms

Sifu Lexi M – 2nd Traditional Weapons, 2nd Open Forms, 2nd Sparring, 3rd Open Weapons, 4th Traditional Forms