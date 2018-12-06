Waterloo Martial Arts team crushes it in Toronto tournament

From November 30th to December 1st Team Generation Martial Arts from Waterloo travelled to Toronto for what was their final Tournament of 2018. The Toronto Tournament of Champions features both local and international competitors of all ages, abilities and disciplines. There are divisions for Weapons, Forms, Sparring, Kata Challenges, and Creative Musical and Extreme martial arts. Team Generation sent competitors from age 9 to adult and each of them achieved results that prove their commitment to their training and to the Martial Arts.
Sifu Nadine J – Womens 30+ Sparring Grand Champion, 1st Sparring, 1st Traditional Weapons, 2nd Traditional Forms, 2nd Team Forms
Sifu Ryan A – 2nd Team forms (with Sifu Nadine), 5th Traditional Weapons, 6th Traditional Forms
Sifu Lexi M – 2nd Traditional Weapons, 2nd Open Forms, 2nd Sparring, 3rd Open Weapons, 4th Traditional Forms
Matthew M (12) – 1st Kung Fu Weapons, 1st Open Weight Fighting, 2nd Creative Forms, 2nd King Fu Forms, 2nd Sparring, 3rd Traditional Forms, 4th Traditional Weapons
Kate S (12) – 1st WKF Forms, 1st Chinese Forms, 2nd Chinese Weapons, 5th Traditional Kata Challenge, 5th Traditional Forms
Matthew B (15) – 1st Traditional Weapons, 1st Point Sparring,
James J (11) – 3rd Sparring, 3rd Creative Forms, 4th Creative Weapons
Georgia-May J (10) – 1st Sparring, 1st Creative Forms, 2nd Creative Weapons
Hannah W (12) – 1st Sparring, 1st Creative Forms, 1st Traditional Forms, 1st Creative Weapons, 2nd Traditional Weapons, 3rd Musical Forms, 4th Extreme Forms
Dylan B (13) – 1st Musical Weapons, 1st Creative Weapons, 1st Sparring, 2nd Traditional Weapons, 4th Traditional Forms, 4th Chinese Forms
Ethan W (9) – 4th Traditional Weapons, 5th Traditional Forms, 5th Sparring
In total the Generations Team brought home: 1 grand Championship, 17 Gold Medals, 12 Silver, 5 bronze.
