Documentary about architect John Lingwood premieres in January 2019 in Waterloo

When 32-year-old John Lingwood uproots his family in Detroit to move into his mother-in-law's two bedroom apartment in Kitchener in 1955, few would have guessed he would have emerge as one of Waterloo Region's most influential architects.

However, if you went to school, attended worship, entered a civic building or read the local newspaper between 1955 and 1966, chances are you were touched by Lingwood's work.

In a new documentary, Finding John Lingwood, Kitchener filmmaker Dwight Storring reveals the man behind the buildings.

Through interviews with family, colleagues, clients, and those who have occupied his buildings, the film explores Lingwood's influence on community life.

"This is not a chronology of his life or a survey of his work," said Storring. "but more of a quest to find just what inspired hi and how that played out in his life and work."

The film includes three of Lingwood's Sites, the Kitchener-Waterloo Record, Manchester Road, and Carmel New Church and School. It also takes viewers on a journey to the shores of Burnt Island in Georgian Bay, the place where Lingwood felt truly at home- a place close to the wood and stone that figure prominently in his work.

After a preview screening of Finding John Lingwood, Rick Haldenby said, "It's like the buildings become the protagonists of the film."

Finding John Lingwood premieres at the Princess Twin Cinemas, 46 King St. N, in Waterloo on Jan. 17, 2019.

Advance tickets only, available at https://dwightstorring.com/.