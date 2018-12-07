Donations needed for Christmas hampers, Rotary Turkey Drive

Everybody deserves a special holiday meal that includes a turkey. That’s the inspiration behind the annual Turkey Drive of the Kitchener-Conestoga Rotary Club.

Now in its 16th year, the Rotary Turkey Drive helps ensure that no family is left behind at Christmastime. Every year, more than 4,000 hampers are delivered to local families and individuals in need, with the help of more than 1,000 volunteers.

With the support of fundraising through the Rotary Turkey Drive, those receiving a Christmas hamper can also receive a turkey (including halal turkeys) with their hamper, making it possible for 12,000 people to enjoy the holiday season with their loved ones.

With a goal to raise $400,000 this year, proceeds will be donated to House of Friendship to cover a large portion of the costs for Christmas hampers and turkeys, alongside food provided by the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

“In a community of such wealth and opportunity, it’s hard to believe that 1 in 20 families will need help putting food on the table,” says Mike Klein, chair of the turkey drive. “This community has come together in the past and has stayed true to that ‘barn-raising’ reputation. This year, we need you more than ever. Our Kitchener Conestoga Rotary Club and House of Friendship volunteers are working hard to raise money, pack and deliver Christmas hampers as well as distribute turkeys, but we also need your support. With so many neighbours to help this holiday season, we’re looking for everyone to get involved.”

House of Friendship and the Kitchener-Conestoga Rotary Club are also incredibly grateful for the support from Miovision Technologies Inc. which has generously donated warehouse space at Catalyst 137 (137 Glasgow Street, Kitchener) for this year’s Christmas Hamper program.

Key dates:

Hamper Packing – Dec. 3 through Dec. 10, 9:15 a.m. to noon

Hamper Delivery – Dec. 10 through Dec. 21

Turkey Trucks – Dec. 12 through Dec. 19