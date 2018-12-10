K-W Pet of the Week: Felicite

My name is Felicite. I’m a three-year-old beauty queen who requires high standards, according to the staff here.

I came to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society as a stray in October and have finally cleared my health and behaviour evaluation.

Due to the stressful change in my routine, I was having some inappropriate litter box habits and was treated for a urinary tract infection. The staff tried numerous alternatives and found I prefer to have a low sided area to do my business, like a boot tray, and that I like to have the feeling of cat attract litter between my toes. The other stuff is just too rough for my little beans (toes) and may ruin the pedicure that I spend all day perfecting.

I enjoy handling when it's convenient for me. I would prefer a home with no other pets and older children, so I can be the centre of attention, of course. I also need someone who will understand my needs.