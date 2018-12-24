Top six stories in Waterloo in 2018: books, T&T, and election dominate year

A landslide election, new businesses opening, and vandalism of the new rainbow crosswalk dominated the headlines in Waterloo in 2018.

Here are the most popular stories in 2018 from the Waterloo Chronicle:

1. Chapters closes in Waterloo; Indigo opens in Conestoga Mall

The closing of the Chapters on the corner of Weber Street and King Street in Waterloo caused quite the stir, as the popular book store got rebranded, moving down the road to become a full-sized Indigo in Conestoga Mall. The grand opening of Indigo took place on Dec. 1. Indigo locations also opened in Kitchener and Cambridge in 2018, while the Chapters in the Sportsworld area of Kitchener closed.

2. Rainbow crosswalk in Waterloo, Kitchener vandalized

Days after it was unveiled, Waterloo's rainbow crosswalk was vandalized by a vehicle burnout. Just a month later, Kitchener's crosswalk was vandalized by what appears to be black liquid. Spectrum's Cait Glasson was not surprised in the least to hear about either case. “We all expected the bigots to show themselves, and they have," Glasson said in a statement.

3. 2018 Municipal election candidates

Even though Dave Jaworsky was re-elected in a landslide, there were numerous interesting races in Waterloo this year, as new councillors made their way into the municipal office. The election culminated with a record voter turnout in uptown Waterloo, and it garnered significant interest by the Chronicle's readers.

4. T&T Supermarket opens in Waterloo in Westmount Place

The first T&T Supermarket in Waterloo caused major excitement in the area. The grand opening of the Asian food superstore on Dec. 5 didn't disappoint, as hundreds of customers lined up to get a first crack at the many options. The T&T kickoff was the most anticipated business opening of the year, and it continues to draw interest of K-W citizens.