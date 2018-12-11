New film documents life of Galt Titanic survivor

Schwankert notes there was one Japanese man aboard who survived, and his story was well documented. But there was very little about the six Chinese.

Schwankert believes when the 100-minute documentary film is released in China next summer it will already have a wide audience given the popularity of James Cameron’s Titanic.

“The James Cameron film was the No. 1 film at the China box office between 1997 when it was released to 2008, when Avatar was released,” he said. “The reaction to material we have posted has been enormous in China. I think everyone has the same reaction that we first had, which was: ‘There were Chinese people on the Titanic? What were they doing there?’”

Going online most of the material found there is negative, painting the survivors as cowards which is “grossly unfair,” Schwankert said.

“They were painted with a worse brush than the (Titanic) crew was,” he said. “Four of the six survivors, including Lee Bing, got off Titanic in the same lifeboat as James Bruce Ismay, who owned Titanic. It was all right for Ismay and another first-class passenger to be aboard, but these Chinese, how dare they want to live.”

The documentary crew has spent considerable time debunking the racist claims and vicious rumours printed about the six following the sinking, as well as looking at the anti-Chinese immigration policies of the places they went like Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.

All of the survivors lived outside China for decades and several of their stories have a Canadian connection. In researching Bing, Schwankert said the researchers have been lucky because he kept his name his entire life, which was uncommon. He came to Galt about 1916 and stayed here until about 1943, then moved to Toronto, staying there until the late 1940s before returning to China and disappearing.

“We know why he was in Galt, we still don’t know why he left,” he said.

There is no record of his family here and the people researchers have spoken to are the sons or daughters of people who talked about Bing, had gone to the White Rose Café or had some direct recollection of him.

“We love to come to places like Cambridge because we love to follow a story to its logical end. It’s always one thing to read a name on a map, or read a name in a story, to actually see the street where he worked and lived is amazing,” he said.

Local history buff Hamilton became involved in the production after answering an online advertisement two years ago.

“This started off as a hobby, researching my own family history. I’m really interested in local history and this has been fascinating,” she said.

Hamilton credits the work of retired newspaper columnist Bob Green for much of the material used by researchers and information found in the City of Cambridge Archives. Anyone with additional information is invited to contact Schwankert at steveschwankert@yahoo.com or Dan Schmalz at the city archives at schmalzD@cambridge.ca.

The Six will be appearing theatres in China next summer and will be later shown on television in Canada or online.

