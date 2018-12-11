Waterloo's Nathan Schnarr says signing with Arizona Coyotes is 'surreal '

“We’re happy to sign Nate to his ELC and have him take the next step in his career,” said Coyotes general manager John Chayka, via a news release on the team’s website. “He’s a smart, dependable, 200-foot player and an excellent person. We look forward to working with him on developing his game, and taking it to the next level.”

Schnarr, who scored a goal in his one preseason game for the Coyotes at the team’s 2018 training camp, says he wants to continue to work on his skating and continue to develop, bringing a strong work ethic to the ice daily.

“Everyone is the game is an elite skater, so that’s something I’m always going to have to work on, and continue to work on, so I think my skating would be the main for me.”

While he keeps up with the Coyotes, the Pacific time zone makes it a little bit harder to watch the games, but he catches up on the highlights.

In terms of idols in the game, Schnarr says he looks up to Jets star and Kitchener native Mark Scheifele, who he skated with this past summer.

“I think he just plays the right way. It’s obvious to see the passion he has for the game," said Schnarr. "So I really try to translate and model my game after him.'

While Schnarr looks to continue his strong season with the Storm, he hopes he can make a good impression with the Coyotes next year at training camp.

“If I’m playing my game, then hopefully I turn some heads and impress some people.”