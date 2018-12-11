Waterloo's Nathan Schnarr says signing with Arizona Coyotes is 'surreal '

Nearly 18 months after being drafted by the Arizona Coyotes, Waterloo’s Nathan Schnarr signed his first pro contract with the squad on Monday.
The 19-year-old former Waterloo Siskin signed a three-year entry-level deal with the team who drafted him in the third round.
“I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet; it’s still an unbelievable feeling that truly doesn’t even feel real to me,” Schnarr told the Waterloo Chronicle on Tuesday. “To get a deal done with a team that believes in me as much as they do and have given me all the opportunities I can ask for, it’s an amazing feeling.
“It’s been an unreal couple days for me.”
The centre, who stands at six-foot-three and weighs 190 pounds, is enjoying a standout season for the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League, leading the team in scoring with 40 points in 26 games.
Schnarr says the feeling of signing his first deal feels similar to being drafted, but both are “moments that you dream about as a kid.”
“Knowing your developing how (the Coyotes) want and you’re going in the right direction, it’s definitely a surreal feeling,” he said.
Terms of Schnarr’s contract were not disclosed, and he added that it was finalized on Sunday.
Dream come true to sign my first NHL contract, thank you to everyone who has been along for this ride, can’t wait for the future with the @arizonacoyotes organization pic.twitter.com/LYSxAIV3RC
— Nate Schnarr (@Schnarzy68) December 10, 2018
“We’re happy to sign Nate to his ELC and have him take the next step in his career,” said Coyotes general manager John Chayka, via a news release on the team’s website. “He’s a smart, dependable, 200-foot player and an excellent person. We look forward to working with him on developing his game, and taking it to the next level.”
Schnarr, who scored a goal in his one preseason game for the Coyotes at the team’s 2018 training camp, says he wants to continue to work on his skating and continue to develop, bringing a strong work ethic to the ice daily.
“Everyone is the game is an elite skater, so that’s something I’m always going to have to work on, and continue to work on, so I think my skating would be the main for me.”
While he keeps up with the Coyotes, the Pacific time zone makes it a little bit harder to watch the games, but he catches up on the highlights.
In terms of idols in the game, Schnarr says he looks up to Jets star and Kitchener native Mark Scheifele, who he skated with this past summer.
“I think he just plays the right way. It’s obvious to see the passion he has for the game," said Schnarr. "So I really try to translate and model my game after him.'
While Schnarr looks to continue his strong season with the Storm, he hopes he can make a good impression with the Coyotes next year at training camp.
“If I’m playing my game, then hopefully I turn some heads and impress some people.”
