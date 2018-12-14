Historian lays out vision for new Holocaust museum in Warsaw

"Polish Jews who perished during the Holocaust perished as Polish citizens of Jewish origin. And I believe that the right way to present the history of that in Warsaw is to find ways to integrate it into the overall picture of this city under Nazi occupation," he said at the news conference. "There was a wall separating Jews and Poles during the Holocaust but that wall was created neither by Jews nor by Poles. It was created by the Germans."

Another key aim will be to portray the unique experiences of religious Jews under Nazi occupation.

The 65-year-old's own family history was shaped by the Holocaust.

His father was a Polish-born Zionist who at 17 left to settle in Israel in 1936 — three years before German dictator Adolf Hitler's invasion of Poland that unleashed the war. His father returned to Warsaw for a visit in 1938 which turned out to be the last time he saw his parents, who probably died in the ghetto. Nine brothers and a sister of his father's perished at the Treblinka death camp.

"I grew up with a sense of a black hole because of my father's experiences," Blatman said. "He never recovered from not being able to get his parents out of Poland before the war and not knowing exactly how they died."

The museum is to be housed in a former children's hospital established by Jewish philanthropists in the late 19th century and which during World War II was enclosed within the ghetto's walls. Extensive renovations are needed. Museum director Albert Stankowski and other officials are considering adding extensions to the building or digging below ground level to create more floor space.

Other top positions must still be filled, including a chief curator, more historians and a design team.

The museum is scheduled to open in 2023 on the 80th anniversary of the uprising by Jews in the Warsaw ghetto.

By Vanessa Gera, The Associated Press