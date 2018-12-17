Kitchener-Waterloo Pet of the Week: Dax

Dax is an older gentleman who has had a bit of a rough go at life so far.

He's looking for an experienced home with kids 14 and older that he can settle into, and learn to trust again.

Ideally, he would love a family that plays fetch with him (as that is his favourite game), and a place that he can simply lounge about the rest of the time.

Dax can be a pretty sensitive guy, so he is currently setting up appointments to meet new people. The humane society would love to send him home for the holidays.