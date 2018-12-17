Community Support Connections looking for 'friendly visitors' in Kitchener and Waterloo

Thursdays have taken on a whole new meaning for Andy White, a Friendly Visiting client with Community Support Connections — Meals on Wheels and More (CSC).

"I am so excited when Thursday comes. I'm jumping for joy," said White. “We are much like brothers, man.”

Matched with volunteer Peter Lawler for the past year, the pair meet up weekly for a couple of hours, starting with a trip to Tim Hortons, followed by a video game session.

“Playing my games, sometimes I get stuck and that, and Peter knows what to do,” said White.

Peter is a busy fifth year Wilfrid Laurier University student, but always finds time to volunteer. The flexibility of the position fits his schedule and fulfils his passion for giving back to others.

"It's about making connections, having someone that you can come and hang out with that you usually wouldn't have the opportunity to do so," said Lawler. "It's been probably one of the greatest things that I've done in my youth."

Andy lives at home with his mom who first discovered the program. She is grateful for the match because Peter adds so much joy to Andy’s life.

Peter and Andy have a bond that goes beyond video games. Their friendship is an example of how one relationship can build a greater sense of inclusion and belonging in a larger community.

Though program success stories like this one are common, with some matches lasting decades, the agency needs more volunteers to meet increasing demand.

“We currently have 31 clients on the program wait list and encourage anyone who has a couple of hours a week to spare to lift the spirits of a neighbour,” said Will Pace, CSC executive director. “The holiday season can be a lonely time, but a new friend can make a world of difference.”