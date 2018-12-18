Through turbulent times, Radio Waterloo finds steady home in Kitchener

“I’m still very angry and sad about the university thing, such a rich university couldn’t afford, or the students couldn’t afford $5 a term to pay for the station,” Singh said Sunday, as she was hosting the popular weekly program.

“We were very upset, we were at the meetings (at UW), and it was two political science students, (who) really wanted it on their resume, the referendum. It was a personal thing. The sad thing is the university didn’t step in, because honestly, what is $5.49 for you in a term to a support a radio station that is run by students. It was kind of sad this happened, I still (think) the university should have supported, but they didn’t.”

Following that, in 2009, students at UW voted against reinstating the station with a $2.50 charge per student, which led to the station eventually leaving the University of Waterloo.

Prior to the referendum, Radio Waterloo operated at Bauer Warehouse.

Singh, a Waterloo native, says CKMS has bounced around with stops at Maxwell’s(in its old location at University Avenue and King Street), at 142 Waterloo Street, and for the past two years, at the corner of Breithaupt Street and Duke Street, sharing with a building with other businesses such as Japan Auto Shops.

Support from the area has been vital for Singh, and says her passion for the community has kept her energized and motivated to host the program.

With options to listen to music with avenues such as YouTube and Spotify at the forefront, she believes radio still has a spot in the market and is a good way to keep connected to the community.

“Radio’s very important, because first of all, there is that surprise element,” Singh said. “You don’t know what that next song is going to be, so you enjoy that.YouTube has alot of mixes, remixes and all that stuff. I play original (music). I actually buy music from my own pocket, what I’m running is not from YouTube.”

Singh’s program plays new Bollywood songs but also runs nostalgic tunes from the 1990’s as well as old-school songs for older listeners. Sargam also has a strong foundation built on call-in requests where callers dedicate songs to their loved ones.

“I think radio’s important because you hear community news, you stay up with what’s happening in the community. It’s a great medium for somebody to express themselves as well.”

While departing from UW still stings, Singh is grateful for the radio’s current set up and all the work that goes into maintaining its existence in the region.