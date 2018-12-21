Martial artists from area prepare for tri-country tournament in Montego Bay, Jamaica

Parents, coaches and dignitaries gathered in Waterloo on Sunday, Dec. 16, to give well wishes to martial artists heading down south to compete over the holiday season.

Forty athletes from the area will be representing Canada at the International Congress of Martial Arts competition, which has several ranks and participants from Canada, the United States and the hosts from Jamaica. Competition for the tri-country tournament will take place Jan. 5 and 6 in Montego Bay.

Martial artists from the area gathered at noon on Sunday at the Shamuon Generation of Martial Arts to have their final meeting of the season, in preparation for the annual event.

Kitchener Centre MPP Laura Mae Lindo and Waterloo Ward 2 Coun. Royce Bodaly delivered good wishes to participants and were in awe of the skills displayed by girls, boys, women and men of all ages.

The athletes, who range from ages four to 60, will compete in disciplines across kung fu and karate.

Lexi McGann-Barclay, whose family resides in Jamaica, says she’s particularly excited about his year’s tournament.

“My grandmother’s coming to watch me, so I’m more excited than previous years for this one,” says McGann-Barclay, who attends Waterloo Collegiate Institute.

McGann-Barclay, 17, trains three to four hours a day. She says a lot of conditioning and mental training are vital to kung fu, which she’s been competing in for 12 years. Open hand forms, fighting training and extreme training are part of her routine as well.

She was one of six black-belt triple crown winners at the 2018 tournament in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, winning at least three golds.

Meanwhile, Matthew Boyd, a 15-year-old sport karate fighter who will also travel to Jamaica, says he got into martial arts when he was bullied as a six-year-old.