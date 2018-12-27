Boy, 12, survives avalanche that buried him for 40 minutes

PARIS — A 12-year-old boy in the French Alps was found alive and uninjured after being buried under an avalanche for 40 minutes, an event his rescuers are calling a true "miracle."

French police in the town of Bourg Saint-Maurice said the boy was skiing off piste at the La Plagne ski resort in a group of seven skiers Wednesday when he was swept away.

The boy started going down ahead of the others and was the only one caught when a large section of snow detached and roared down the mountain, police said. He was dragged at least 100 metres (110 yards) by the force of the avalanche.

Rescue workers flew in a helicopter to the avalanche scene, which was at 2,400 metres (7,875 feet) altitude. A sniffer dog found the boy, whose winter jacket was not equipped with an avalanche detector.