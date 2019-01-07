Berlin airport security staff strike disrupts flights

BERLIN — Security staff at Berlin's two airports are staging a strike that is causing disruption to flights.

The ver.di union called on staff at the German capital's Tegel and Schoenefeld airports to walk off the job from 5 to 8:45 a.m. (0400 to 0745 GMT) Monday.

German news agency dpa reported that airlines including Lufthansa, Easyjet, Ryanair and Aeroflot cancelled flights ahead of the walkout. Several flights were significantly delayed.

Ver.di has said employers "provoked" the strike by offering a pay increase of 2 per cent over two years.