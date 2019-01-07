Leopold's Tavern captures Saskatchewan flavour

THE WALLS

A distinguishable feature of any Leo's is the walls.

Staying true to its dive-bar ambitions, Pinch says he and his co-owners took junk from their basements that their wives wouldn't let them put in their houses and slapped it on the wall. Eventually customers were allowed to add their own belongings.

Among the items you can find at the original location are: acoustic guitars, Saskatchewan Roughriders apparel, tire rims, licence plates, front pages of the Regina Leader-Post, high heels and a cigarette with a sign attached "Reserved for Slash."

"It makes it feel like it's their own bar," Pinch says. "It's part of their community."

Matt Hjorth, another regular customer who also frequents the Leopold's in the north end of the city, says he put someone's boarding pass on the wall at the northern location because he had a good conversation with them one night.

"I don't know how I ended up with their boarding pass but I was like, 'you know what? We're going to commemorate this night, and I'm going to put your boarding pass right here and just pin it up on the wall,'" Hjorth says.

One of the strangest recent additions includes a bag of rice. It was given to the bar after someone spilled something on their phone and staff decided it was worthy for a wall addition.

"And now it's there, anyone can use it," says Leopold's regional manager AJ Schepers.

Every location is decorated to conform to the neighbourhood it's situated in.

THE SIZE

The original location has a capacity of 60 people and it's a trend that stays true at other Leopold's as well.

Pinch says the size is an important factor and going any bigger would take away the sense of community they're trying to create.

Having a small bar also forces you to talk to the person beside you, which Pinch says is a good thing.

"In this day and age, everyone is so connected on their phones and the art of one-on-one personal conversation is sort of somewhat off. Having a small place sort of forces that to happen and that interaction builds community inside the bar and the community itself."

If you go...

There's currently three locations in Regina, two in Saskatoon, and one apiece in both Calgary and Winnipeg. Additional locations in Saskatoon, Warman, Sask., and Victoria are planned to open this year.

— Follow @RyanBMcKenna on Twitter

By Ryan McKenna, The Canadian Press