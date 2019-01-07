Kitchener-Waterloo Pet of the Week: Avalon

I am Avalon, a two-year-old, male cat looking for my furever home.

I was rescued from a hoarding situation last November. Cats like myself did not have regular contact with people, so I'm not used to be massaged, picked up, cuddled or brushed. Simple things like having my nails trimmed or my eye boogers wiped are new to me.

Here at the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society, staff are taking a good care of me and giving me love and attention. I am slowly coming out of my shell and have started seeing humans as potential buddies.

Please don't be frustrated or discouraged by my present behaviour. If you come to see me, we may be able to work things out together.