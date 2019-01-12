'Doing something for the greater good'

In 2003, she took a job as a communications associate at the City of Kitchener.

"You name it," she says, "I wrote it. And I loved it."

Except for a three-year stint in media relations and leader communications at Manulife, based in Waterloo, the City of Kitchener has been her professional home ever since. But her place of residence continues to be Wilmot township: she now lives in Baden with her partner, Charlene Nafziger.

"We've chosen to stay in the community for a lot of reasons. Partly because it's part of who we are, but also for more practical reasons like the fact that we initially had four kids in both elementary and high school and because it's central for two people who work in Kitchener and Stratford (the two kids I used to write about in my columns are now 19 and 22). Many people have asked us why we've stayed — maybe they think it's not easy being who we are here, but diversity in a community is really important. And we have roots here and they're important to us."

Miller says that her new role in Kitchener is both satisfying and challenging.

"My biggest satisfaction at this point is to go to work every day and do something I love. I always feel like I make some kind of difference there. I didn't feel that in the corporate world. And, the city is about as close a match to my personal values as I can get, and that's important to me. There was a period in my life where I fought very hard to stay true to my personal values, and I realized that I needed to work somewhere that mirrored that."

She adds that the challenge is: "There is so much to do. One of our biggest projects right now is the development of an online customer service portal for citizens. We're also working to expand the services of the 24-7 Corporate Contact Centre so citizens can get more answers at first point of contact. And, we've just completed a customer service review where we spoke to more than 3,500 residents about their services with us, and 1,700-plus staff about the barriers to providing excellent service. In March, we'll bring the recommendations out of that work to council and that will form our work plan for the next four-year term."

She has worked closely with Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, both in her role in the chief administrative officer office and now.

"Berry has a deep sense of community and a deep pride in Kitchener, and I think that's what gives him such energy for the work and the people. He believes, like I do, that service is the reason we exist at the city, and so he's been a great proponent of the work that my team does around service."

Looking back at her days at the Independent, Miller says, "I wrote millions of words for the Indy's pages — about local politics, personalities, murder trials, crimes, businesses, sports and the history of our Wilmot communities … I ticked off some politicians. Made many friends, and probably a few enemies. And I shared the joys and sorrows of life with a work family of people who shared my belief that it was the privilege of a lifetime to do what we did."

Miller has never lost her "first love" — for writing. And she says that her new role, with a more defined mandate, "has been such a good thing for me. It's given me more time to focus on my first love — which has always been writing. I'm currently working on a fictional novel. It's the first major writing I've done since the 1998 hockey book."

Paul Knowles, author of this article, was the publisher at the Independent who first hired Jana Miller — and is proud of it.