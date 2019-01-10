New centre aims to improve efficiency for students at University of Waterloo

A new space opened at the University of Waterloo in late 2018 in hopes of improving efficiencies for students.

The newly-opened space, coined 'The Centre,’ is running at Needles Hall, and aims to centralize important student services into an all-in-one space.

The Centre merges the tasks completed by the Registrar’s Office, as well as the Graduate and Post-Doctoral Studies office. Later this year, the Student Success Office will be merged into Needles Hall as well. Frontline services such as paying fines, changing courses, on-the-spot transcripts, and proof of enrolment requests can all be completed at The Centre.

In the past, students would have to travel across campus to an appropriate location to a pay a fine, explained director of The Centre, Nancy Heide.

“(We’re) looking at doing things more efficiently in one space,” said Heide.

“Students don’t necessarily care what department is managing the service, they just want to get something done. So what we’ve done at the university is combine services, so that students just really need to go to one place rather than having to go to numerous places on campus."

Money can also be added to student cards at The Centre. In addition, the on-the-spot transcripts eliminate a three to five day wait that existed in the past.

Cathy Newell Kelly, who works with the Registrar’s Office, says the university is also looking at making more student services available online.

Newell Kelly also explained that the renovation at Needles Hall, which began in April 2018, combined with two other projects totalled $2.5 million.

The centre saw 552 students come through on the first day of winter term on Jan. 7, and lines were shorter than a normal first day would be in the old set up, according to Heide.