K-W Pet of the Week: Sweet Cake

Sweet Cake is a very sweet, pretty girl — just four years young — who has been with the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society since last September.

When she arrived at the shelter as a stray she had some medical concerns that took some time to treat, but has since been cleared and is more than ready to find her furever home.

Sweet Cake was also treated for fleas and other parasites and is now thrilled to be looking for a place that she can lay back and relax in.

If you are looking for a sweet and lovely cat, Sweet Cake just might be the one for you.