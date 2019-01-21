Donna Diebel to receive Paul Harris Fellowship

Waterloo Region is known as a community of barn raisers and community builders. We welcome opportunities for growth, and ways to make a greater impact through collaboration. We believe that service comes before self. These values are at the core of who we are, and what makes this community unique. They are also exemplified in local leader and volunteer, Donna Diebel.

“Donna has been a mainstay of Waterloo Region’s business community for over three decades and her history of service and volunteerism also extends that far back,” shares Leadership Waterloo Region (LWR) CEO, Diane Wiles. “She has given of her time, talent and treasure to LWR as well as numerous local organizations, and I am delighted to have another fellow LWR alumni be honoured with this prestigious award.”

Donna’s volunteer history not only includes Leadership Waterloo Region, but also Waterloo Region District School Board, Conestoga College, United Way Waterloo Region Communities, Junior Achievement, Operation Christmas Child/Samaritan’s Purse, K-W Oktoberfest, Kitchener Conestoga Rotary’s Dream Home Lottery, Carizon, HopeSpring, CNIB, Hospice of Waterloo Region, Canadian Cancer Society, as well as the Innisfree House and Lisaard House.

It is because of this history of volunteerism and service to our community, that Donna Diebel has been selected as the 2019 recipient of the Paul Harris Fellowship.

Presented by the Rotary Club of Kitchener Conestoga, the Paul Harris Fellowship began in recognition of Paul Harris who founded Rotary International in 1905. Adds Rotary Kitchener Conestoga representative and LWR Alumni (2001) Tony Denison, “Rotary Clubs have awarded the Paul Harris Fellow for many decades in recognition of outstanding commitment to the community, and we are delighted to not only be able to recognize a long-term volunteer and community builder like Donna, but to partner once again with Leadership Waterloo Region in presenting the award.”

Donna will receive the award at LWR’s annual leadership gala, BMW Grand River Presents: Welcome to the Speakeasy on Jan. 26. The gala celebrates community leadership by raising funds for LWR’s leadership programs.

This year’s speakeasy themed event will feature live jazz music, flappers and gangsters, a 1920s themed dinner, a caricaturist, live and silent auctions, a local art show and sale, and much more. The gala kicks off a very special year for the organization, as it embarks on the 20th year of community leadership development.

“We’ve got an exciting year ahead, and it all begins with our gala.” Wiles adds, “we hope that friends, family and members of those community organizations Donna has worked with over the years will join us in celebrating her on Jan. 26.”

Visit www.leadershipwrgala.com for more information.