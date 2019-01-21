K-W Pet of the Week: Fritz

Fritz is a five-year-old, handsome cat with so much love to give. He's always excited to see people arriving, greeting visitors and giving head-butts in return for pets on the head.

Fritz is FIV Positive. FIV is only contagious to other felines and cannot be transmitted to humans. FIV is a disease of cats similar to human HIV/AIDS. Like a person with HIV, a cat can be infected with FIV and enjoy good quality of life for quite some time before developing any complications. Some cats live a long and healthy life and never have any problems secondary to their FIV Infection.

We recommend that FIV positive cats be adopted into single cat homes or into a home with other FIV positive cats.