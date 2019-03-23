Power line problem causes outage at Albuquerque airport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico utility said a problem with an underground line caused a power outage in Albuquerque on Saturday, delaying flights and creating long wait times for passengers.

Albuquerque International Sunport spokeswoman Stephanie Kitts said passengers began making their way through security checkpoints after power was restored around 8:30 a.m.

Kitts told the Albuquerque Journal that the outage began around 3:30 a.m.

During the outage, many travellers sat in the main lobby as they waited for updates.