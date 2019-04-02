Kitchener CWHL player 'shocked' by league folding

Like the majority of the players in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, Kelty Apperson was blindsided by Sunday’s news.
Kitchener’s Apperson, who just completed her second season with the Calgary Inferno, will no longer be suiting up for the league champions, after the 12-year-old CWHL decided to cease operations, effective May 1.
The Inferno defeated Les Canadiennes de Montreal in Toronto on March 24 to capture the Clarkson Cup.
Seven days later though, a much different feeling was felt for Apperson and players and staff across the CWHL.
“You're on two ends of spectrum there, you’re on cloud nine after winning, one week later the league is closed,” said Apperson.
Like many of the players in the 12-year-old league, Apperson was blindsided by the news of the league ceasing operations. Staff and players of the CWHL were informed of the decision via conference call on the morning of Sunday March 31.
“I was definitely on the same page as everyone else, I think the word everyone is using is shocked, super disappointed; I guess just upset,” Apperson told the Waterloo Chronicle on Monday April 1. “It’s really upsetting to see that happen, especially after the huge season we had. To hear that news yesterday, (I) was just shocked, I couldn’t believe that what was going to be happening on that call.
“We thought we were moving in the right direction, and we definitely are as a league, the impact we’re making on the youth and the growth of the game is definitely moving in the right direction, it’s just shocking to hear that news.”
Apperson and her mother, Maureen Long, celebrate the Clarkson Cup on March 24, 2019 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.
Apperson knows the importance of role models in sport, citing growing up as a Kitchener Rangers fan looking up to former captain Derek Roy.
She also believes that the folding of the league can galvanize the players.
“I think it’s going to unite players," she said. "When we were playing in the finals last weekend, I remember going around in warmups and seeing Kitchener Rangers hats, and seeing these young girls wearing Kitchener stuff. That’s pretty cool they can come watch this and cheer this on.
"When I was growing up Kitchener Rangers were my big thing. We had season tickets there, that's what I grew up watching. Derek Roy was my idol, I wanted to do what he was doing, to be able to look at a female role model and want to do the same. That impact is huge. (Women's hockey) was moving in the right direction and it still is, it can be. It’s an opportunity right now to put the game on the biggest scale that we can, and we know we can unite as players and youth around the country to grow the game even further to make that happen. So i’m very optimistic something is going to come of of this, (just) unsure of what is going to.”
Like many of other players in the CWHL, Apperson works a full-time job as a Sales Representative for Molson Coors in downtown Calgary.
She played for the Kitchener Lady Rangers growing up before attending and playing for Notre Dame boarding school in Saskatchewan for Grade 11 and 12.
For five years, Apperson continued her playing career collegiately for St. Thomas University in New Brunswick. Following her university career, Apperson was drafted 40th overall by the Inferno in the 2017 CWHL Draft. She posted 15 points in 53 career regular season games for Calgary.
Even with the CWHL ceasing operations, Apperson remains optimistic that with the growth of the game, a solution can be made for players to find a place to play the game they love.
“We know we have best players in the world, and that we’re fully capable of making something happen from this, we definitely have a group of people in our league that are solution-focused and doing their best to represent us players as best as they can.”
Recent reports have suggested that the U.S.’s National Women’s Hockey League is looking to potentially pick up some Canadian franchises, but it remains to be seen what next steps will be taken to preserve the growing brand of women’s hockey.
