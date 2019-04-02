Kitchener CWHL player 'shocked' by league folding

Apperson knows the importance of role models in sport, citing growing up as a Kitchener Rangers fan looking up to former captain Derek Roy.

She also believes that the folding of the league can galvanize the players.

“I think it’s going to unite players," she said. "When we were playing in the finals last weekend, I remember going around in warmups and seeing Kitchener Rangers hats, and seeing these young girls wearing Kitchener stuff. That’s pretty cool they can come watch this and cheer this on.

"When I was growing up Kitchener Rangers were my big thing. We had season tickets there, that's what I grew up watching. Derek Roy was my idol, I wanted to do what he was doing, to be able to look at a female role model and want to do the same. That impact is huge. (Women's hockey) was moving in the right direction and it still is, it can be. It’s an opportunity right now to put the game on the biggest scale that we can, and we know we can unite as players and youth around the country to grow the game even further to make that happen. So i’m very optimistic something is going to come of of this, (just) unsure of what is going to.”

Like many of other players in the CWHL, Apperson works a full-time job as a Sales Representative for Molson Coors in downtown Calgary.

She played for the Kitchener Lady Rangers growing up before attending and playing for Notre Dame boarding school in Saskatchewan for Grade 11 and 12.

For five years, Apperson continued her playing career collegiately for St. Thomas University in New Brunswick. Following her university career, Apperson was drafted 40th overall by the Inferno in the 2017 CWHL Draft. She posted 15 points in 53 career regular season games for Calgary.

Even with the CWHL ceasing operations, Apperson remains optimistic that with the growth of the game, a solution can be made for players to find a place to play the game they love.

“We know we have best players in the world, and that we’re fully capable of making something happen from this, we definitely have a group of people in our league that are solution-focused and doing their best to represent us players as best as they can.”

Recent reports have suggested that the U.S.’s National Women’s Hockey League is looking to potentially pick up some Canadian franchises, but it remains to be seen what next steps will be taken to preserve the growing brand of women’s hockey.